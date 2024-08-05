Sign up
Photo 432
Froggie in the Reeds
On a nice little walk with friends around a local pond, spotted this little hopper hanging out in the reeds. Not sure what it is about them, but they're always so fun to see!
Peace
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
frog
,
reeds
Kathy A
ace
Great shot, wonderful detail
August 7th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Perfection! He's a cutie for sure. Only ones I see around here are dead ones, thanks to a million cats around.
August 7th, 2024
