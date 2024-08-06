Sign up
Previous
Photo 433
Oh, Deer
We have deer all over the place around here, but I never tire of seeing them. Came upon this sweet beauty and she was darn near too close for my lens!
Thank you for dropping by. Peace
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
2
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1592
photos
122
followers
113
following
Tags
portrait
,
deer
FunnyFace
ace
ooh, hello deer! Stunning detail! You live in a lovely area :-)
August 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Isn't she a beauty
August 7th, 2024
