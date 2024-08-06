Previous
Oh, Deer by aikiuser
Oh, Deer

We have deer all over the place around here, but I never tire of seeing them. Came upon this sweet beauty and she was darn near too close for my lens!

Thank you for dropping by. Peace
aikiuser (jenn)

FunnyFace ace
ooh, hello deer! Stunning detail! You live in a lovely area :-)
August 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Isn't she a beauty
August 7th, 2024  
