Snackage

Today was a gloomy but delightful day on the bay. From the kayak, local wildlife is much more comfortable and curious around us. Shooting from said vehicle in a moving tide, however, is challenging to say the least. Crooked, maybe, but I felt lucky to get a sharp shot at all! We watched this sweet furball snack on crabs for a good 30 minutes or so. ...And we could've hung out with it for a lot longer, but he moved on a bit and we had a trek back to base.



Peace, all!