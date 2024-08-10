Sign up
Previous
Photo 437
City Blocks
Aka "ETSOI Abstract". Some over-the-top edits were def not what I originally had intended, but somehow this is the path I ended up on.
Thank you for all your recent comments and faves! I seem unable to keep up commenting myself, but I am enjoying all your wonderful images!
Peace
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
abstract
,
form
,
wtf
,
geometry
,
cityscape
,
b/w
