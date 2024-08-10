Previous
City Blocks by aikiuser
Photo 437

City Blocks

Aka "ETSOI Abstract". Some over-the-top edits were def not what I originally had intended, but somehow this is the path I ended up on.

Thank you for all your recent comments and faves! I seem unable to keep up commenting myself, but I am enjoying all your wonderful images!

Peace
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise