Previous
Kaifu by aikiuser
Photo 438

Kaifu

I enjoy the creativity of naming boats and always look out for good ones when out on the water. This one caught my eye because of its Asian-style font and then I wondered about its meaning. Sword? Prime Minister? Any ideas??

Peace
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise