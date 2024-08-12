Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
Float
Another dreary, but wonderful day on the bay. I always enjoy these bits of color and abstracts through the fog...
As ever, thank you for visiting! Peace
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
abstract
,
boat
,
float
,
abstractaug2024
Helene
ace
Love your composition
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the reflections creating a beautiful abstract.
August 13th, 2024
