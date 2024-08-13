Previous
18 by aikiuser
Photo 440

18

Another gray day on the bay so one shoots what one can. ...and I kinda liked the triangles and bright colors in the mist. ;-P

Thank you for all your wonderful comments, you are so kind! Peace, all.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
The red and green pops of colour are fabulous
August 14th, 2024  
Tia ace
Love this composition. Kind of eerie! Fav
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise