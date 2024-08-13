Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 440
18
Another gray day on the bay so one shoots what one can. ...and I kinda liked the triangles and bright colors in the mist. ;-P
Thank you for all your wonderful comments, you are so kind! Peace, all.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1599
photos
125
followers
112
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
color pop
,
minimalism
Kathy A
ace
The red and green pops of colour are fabulous
August 14th, 2024
Tia
ace
Love this composition. Kind of eerie! Fav
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close