Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 449
Hope
An experiment with Gelli printing, I have much to learn. It was worth playing anyway...
Peace, all!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1608
photos
124
followers
112
following
123% complete
View this month »
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weird
,
color
,
hope
,
print
,
gelli
Rick
ace
Nice.
August 23rd, 2024
Heather (pixelchix)
I really love this Jenn.
Such an interesting use of color and texture.
August 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Such an interesting use of color and texture.