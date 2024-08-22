Previous
Hope by aikiuser
An experiment with Gelli printing, I have much to learn. It was worth playing anyway...

Peace, all!
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Nice.
August 23rd, 2024  
Heather (pixelchix)
I really love this Jenn.
Such an interesting use of color and texture.
August 23rd, 2024  
