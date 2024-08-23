Previous
Silence by aikiuser
Silence

Yet another attempt at Gelli printing. Sooo many mistakes, sooo many fails! But little by little, I learn something with each experiment. One day perhaps I'll get a finished piece that remotely resembles what I had in mind in the first place!

Peace
23rd August 2024

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
123% complete

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Very powerful.
August 24th, 2024  
