Previous
Photo 451
Snoozing
Ripley does love her naps. So comfy!
Thanks as ever for all your wonderful comments. I really appreciate your time! Peace
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
6
5
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1610
photos
125
followers
112
following
123% complete
View this month »
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2020 and Beyond!
cat
,
sleep
,
kitty
,
b/w
,
monotone
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She looks very content.
August 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nothing quite as innocent and sweet as a sleeping pet. =)
August 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Sweet.
August 25th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Pure delight.
August 25th, 2024
Rick
ace
Does look like she's out for the count. Great shot.
August 25th, 2024
Cathy
Love how you zoomed in!
August 25th, 2024
