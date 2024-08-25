Previous
Face Up by aikiuser
Photo 452

Face Up

(Titles are hard!)

Still a challenge, but starting to get the magazine transfers a little better. Next need to try mixing up my colors a bit...

Thanks for putting up with my endeavors--peace!
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Peter Dulis ace
I like it
August 26th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fun artwork
August 26th, 2024  
Rick ace
Nice.
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
A work of art!
August 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
August 26th, 2024  
