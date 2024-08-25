Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 452
Face Up
(Titles are hard!)
Still a challenge, but starting to get the magazine transfers a little better. Next need to try mixing up my colors a bit...
Thanks for putting up with my endeavors--peace!
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1611
photos
124
followers
111
following
123% complete
View this month »
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
color
,
collage
,
grunge
,
printing
,
gelli
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
August 26th, 2024
*lynn
ace
fun artwork
August 26th, 2024
Rick
ace
Nice.
August 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
A work of art!
August 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done.
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close