Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 457
Play Time
Another play with Gelli printing.
Thank you for all your lovely comments, my apologies for being so far behind in mine!
Peace
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1616
photos
124
followers
111
following
125% complete
View this month »
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
textures
,
printing
,
transfer
,
gelli
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close