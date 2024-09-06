Sign up
Previous
Photo 464
Yes, Please
An active shooter incident in the small Illinois town I lived in as a child. Two cops in critical, but stable condition. At least no lives were lost. ...This time. I mean, enough already.
Apologies for the mass upload. Trying to catch up and I'm scraping the proverbial barrel for images to play with as I haven't shot anything new in a bit. ...Must work on that.
Peace
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
sticker
,
political
,
funny bird
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this!
September 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great idea and cad capture!
September 7th, 2024
