Previous
Fashion by aikiuser
Photo 515

Fashion

Another attempt at Gelli printing. At least it's fun to play if nothing else!

Thanks for looking. Peace
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Very cool! I like it!
October 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It’s great!
October 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I like it too.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise