Photo 515
Fashion
Another attempt at Gelli printing. At least it's fun to play if nothing else!
Thanks for looking. Peace
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
color
model
patterns
texture
print
gelli
weird art
KWind
ace
Very cool! I like it!
October 28th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It’s great!
October 28th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like it too.
October 28th, 2024
