Previous
Triton by aikiuser
Photo 510

Triton

I rather liked this cormorant hanging out on a boat, Bob.

Thank you for looking! Peace
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Cool shot, nice textures and tones
October 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that bird against the grunge is great!
October 22nd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Lots of character—both boat and cormorant!
October 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light, love the old textures in the background,
October 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I think I once followed you. Sorry about the rough years - it's handling them for your own future pleasure which is important and I feel photography gives you lots of choices! This one is all about the sea. fav
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise