Previous
Photo 510
Triton
I rather liked this cormorant hanging out on a boat, Bob.
Thank you for looking! Peace
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
5
2
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1669
photos
129
followers
113
following
139% complete
View this month »
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
boat
,
grunge
,
cormorant
Kathy A
ace
Cool shot, nice textures and tones
October 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that bird against the grunge is great!
October 22nd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Lots of character—both boat and cormorant!
October 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light, love the old textures in the background,
October 22nd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I think I once followed you. Sorry about the rough years - it's handling them for your own future pleasure which is important and I feel photography gives you lots of choices! This one is all about the sea. fav
October 22nd, 2024
