Photo 500
Nearly Full
A quickie shot of the almost full moon while waiting for another glimpse of the comet. Which was of course even more faint than the night before, but still a fun "hunt."
Thank you for dropping by! Peace
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
sky
,
moon
