Photo 496
Frightful
Again, it is October after all. A creepy, but intriguing mask from the Museum of Anthology in Vancouver, Canada. I wish I could remember its history, but sadly cannot. Note to self: Make notes to self in museums.
Thank you for stopping by! Peace
13th October 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Tags
mask
,
skull
,
creepy
