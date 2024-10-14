Sign up
Photo 497
Comet C-2023 A3
Went high into the local hills in hopes to get above the persistent fog in hopes of seeing the comet just past sunset. We missed it a couple of days ago when it was more visible, but thankfully the camera has better eyes than I!
Bob
Thank you for visiting! Peace
14th October 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
Tags
night
sunset
stars
comet
