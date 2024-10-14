Previous
Comet C-2023 A3 by aikiuser
Comet C-2023 A3

Went high into the local hills in hopes to get above the persistent fog in hopes of seeing the comet just past sunset. We missed it a couple of days ago when it was more visible, but thankfully the camera has better eyes than I!

14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

