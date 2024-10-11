Previous
Pinks Drinks by aikiuser
Pinks Drinks

Thought I'd give Flamingo Friday a go this week seeing as how I actually have an image this time!

Happy Friday, folks--peace
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

Mags
Super closeup! I can see the details in that beak.
October 12th, 2024  
