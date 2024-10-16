Star Rings

Another attempt at capturing star trails after chasing the comet again last. Once the comet became too low and too faint to see, I turned my camera back across the highway to shoot. I was just able to make out the big dipper which indicated where the North Star was so the potential for "rings" was good. The foreground was less than desirable, however (I cropped out the car lights zooming by), no cool trees or other interesting features to highlight. But I decided to shoot anyway, again more for the re-learning as anything. We left before I could get the trails as long as I'd have liked, but we thought we might find another spot to try. Two hours later, the only spots with nice compositional interest were those below the fog line. Must keep trying...



