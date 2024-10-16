Previous
Star Rings by aikiuser
Photo 501

Star Rings

Another attempt at capturing star trails after chasing the comet again last. Once the comet became too low and too faint to see, I turned my camera back across the highway to shoot. I was just able to make out the big dipper which indicated where the North Star was so the potential for "rings" was good. The foreground was less than desirable, however (I cropped out the car lights zooming by), no cool trees or other interesting features to highlight. But I decided to shoot anyway, again more for the re-learning as anything. We left before I could get the trails as long as I'd have liked, but we thought we might find another spot to try. Two hours later, the only spots with nice compositional interest were those below the fog line. Must keep trying...

Bob for sure.

Peace, all!
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Photo Details

Babs ace
What an amazing shot fav
October 17th, 2024  
