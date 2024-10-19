Previous
Spread 'Em by aikiuser
Photo 507

Spread 'Em

Finally a kingfisher was close enough to get a reasonable shot. Not the most colorful of birds, but so cool looking and I was super excited to get a reasonably sharp BIF image at last!

Peace
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a picture perfect capture!
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise