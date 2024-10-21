Sign up
Previous
Photo 509
A Mom 'n Pup Operation
There are a number of otter moms in the bay these days and they are just So. Dang. CUTE! This one was spending quality time giving her youngster a bath. Like most children, I'm not sure it was enjoying it very much!
Happy Monday, all. Peace
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
0
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1668
photos
129
followers
113
following
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Tags
smiles
,
mother
,
pup
,
bathing
,
sea otter
,
ndao28
