A Mom 'n Pup Operation

There are a number of otter moms in the bay these days and they are just So. Dang. CUTE! This one was spending quality time giving her youngster a bath. Like most children, I'm not sure it was enjoying it very much!

Happy Monday, all. Peace
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

aikiuser (jenn)

