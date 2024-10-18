Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
Moon Road
The moon at sunset. I wish I could've caught it as it was cresting the hills, it looked huge coming up! An entry for the "Scenes of the Road" theme.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. I really appreciate your stopping by!
Peace
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1665
photos
129
followers
113
following
138% complete
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Privacy
Public
Tags
moon
,
highway
,
hills
,
golden hour
,
scenesoftheroad-71
