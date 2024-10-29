Sign up
Photo 517
Morro Bay Sunset
A lovely afternoon on the bay, which turned into an enchanting evening. ...Cleaning and folding up our foldable kayaks with nothing more than a headlamp wasn't the most fun thing ever. Totally worth it, tho, Bob!
Thanks for visiting--Peace!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
boats
,
ocean
,
rock
,
bay
,
masts
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and setting, I love the golden light, beautiful on the water too.
October 30th, 2024
