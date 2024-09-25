Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
Overlooking Moab
A steep and unfamiliar mountain road surprised with and unexpected vista. Magnificent, this photo doesn't do it justice.
Peace.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
vista
,
southwest
Wylie
ace
looks pretty magnificent to me!
September 26th, 2024
FunnyFace
ace
Am looking out my window with a view of a car park... woweeee, jealous! What a stunning sight.
September 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
