Overlooking Moab by aikiuser
Photo 477

Overlooking Moab

A steep and unfamiliar mountain road surprised with and unexpected vista. Magnificent, this photo doesn't do it justice.

Peace.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Wylie ace
looks pretty magnificent to me!
September 26th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Am looking out my window with a view of a car park... woweeee, jealous! What a stunning sight.
September 26th, 2024  
