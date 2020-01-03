Previous
Hinge & Bracket by ajisaac
Photo 1481

Hinge & Bracket

Old hinge & bracket on a abandoned trailer.

That reminds me does anyone remember 'Hinge & Bracket' on the TV in black and white?

Dr Evadne Hinge and Dame Hilda Bracket were the stage names of George Logan and Patrick Fyffe respectively. The characters of Hinge (somewhat brittle and acerbic) and Bracket (more flamboyant) were elderly intellectual female musicians; in these personae the male Logan and Fyffe played and sang songs to comic effect. They made many appearances on television and radio. The two generally performed together, but on rare occasions appeared separately.
ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England.
