Previous
Off they set! by ajisaac
Photo 3046

Off they set!

Barley Saturday has since the 19th Century, been held on the last Saturday in April (today this year) – it is an unique event in Cardigan.

Barley Saturday saw farmers from surrounding area come to town to hire workers and to inspect stallions that are put out to stud.

These days the horses are the centre of attention. After the 11.30am, judging of various horse competitions, the crowds gathered to watch the horses do their parade around the centre of Cardigan at approximately 2pm.

The horses are followed by of vintage cars, motorbikes, tractors, carriages & vans/lorries.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise