'You don't have to be old to be wise....'

Out along the coast today and snapped a (to me) wise and older man; who knows....!



So I remembered the title of a song from rock band Judas Priest 'You don't have to be old to be wise' + I added 'But it helps' to the quote.



If you are interested here are the lyrics to the song below -



'I've had enough of being programmed

And told what I ought to do

Let's get one thing straight

I'll choose my fate

It's got nothing to do with you



The years are flying by and it's time I got high

Took a sample of the good things in life

This is a chance I'm gonna take

Gonna kick out trouble and strife



I grow sick and tired of the same old lies

Might look a little young

So what's wrong?

You don't have to be old to be wise



No, I don't care that the people stare

Accuse me of going mad

Just get a long hard look into the mirror

Then tell me now, who's been had?



The way things are going I won't get to show 'em

Go single all the time, up to me

So it's off with the ties

No compromise

Wanna taste what it's like to be free



I grow sick and tired of the same old lies

Might look a little young

So what's wrong?

You don't have to be old to be wise



I grow sick and tired of the same old lies

Might look a little young

So what's wrong?

You don't have to be old to be wise

Alright, I'm grabbing the reins



Holding the rope

Live and let live from now on

At last a free hand, no longer pre-planned

I got a will of my own

I go as I please, fend for myself



Pull all the stops, throw the dice

Out on my own, gonna go it alone

When I need it

Then I'll ask for advice

You don't have to be old to be wise



You don't have to be old to be wise

You don't have to be old to be wise

You don't have to be old to be wise





Songwriters: Glenn Raymond Tipton / Kenneth Downing / Rob Halford



You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise lyrics © Reach Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc