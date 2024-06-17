Previous
Next
'You don't have to be old to be wise....' by ajisaac
Photo 3071

'You don't have to be old to be wise....'

Out along the coast today and snapped a (to me) wise and older man; who knows....!

So I remembered the title of a song from rock band Judas Priest 'You don't have to be old to be wise' + I added 'But it helps' to the quote.

If you are interested here are the lyrics to the song below -

'I've had enough of being programmed
And told what I ought to do
Let's get one thing straight
I'll choose my fate
It's got nothing to do with you

The years are flying by and it's time I got high
Took a sample of the good things in life
This is a chance I'm gonna take
Gonna kick out trouble and strife

I grow sick and tired of the same old lies
Might look a little young
So what's wrong?
You don't have to be old to be wise

No, I don't care that the people stare
Accuse me of going mad
Just get a long hard look into the mirror
Then tell me now, who's been had?

The way things are going I won't get to show 'em
Go single all the time, up to me
So it's off with the ties
No compromise
Wanna taste what it's like to be free

I grow sick and tired of the same old lies
Might look a little young
So what's wrong?
You don't have to be old to be wise

I grow sick and tired of the same old lies
Might look a little young
So what's wrong?
You don't have to be old to be wise
Alright, I'm grabbing the reins

Holding the rope
Live and let live from now on
At last a free hand, no longer pre-planned
I got a will of my own
I go as I please, fend for myself

Pull all the stops, throw the dice
Out on my own, gonna go it alone
When I need it
Then I'll ask for advice
You don't have to be old to be wise

You don't have to be old to be wise
You don't have to be old to be wise
You don't have to be old to be wise


Songwriters: Glenn Raymond Tipton / Kenneth Downing / Rob Halford

You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise lyrics © Reach Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner Chappell Music, Inc
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great edit, sentiments.
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise