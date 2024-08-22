Previous
Friendly Feathers by ajisaac
Photo 3102

Friendly Feathers

One of our nature's friendly faces; we have a couple of Robins who enjoy being in our garden and are unfazed by us humans. This is one of them.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

