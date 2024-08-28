Sign up
Photo 3105
The Dark Side Of St. Dog
St Dogmael (or Docmael, Dogfael, Dogmeel, Dogwel, Toel) was a 6th-century Welsh monk and preacher who is considered a saint. His feast day is 14 June.
This wooden statue of St Dogmael in the village of St Dogmaels itself was commissioned by Ian Gollop to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of (the late) Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II June 2nd 2002.
It was sculpted by John Clarke.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
old
,
shadow
,
wooden
,
beard
,
statue
,
history
,
moody
,
grey
,
carved
,
carving
,
monochrome
,
monument
,
saint
,
greyscale
,
pembrokeshire
,
txture
