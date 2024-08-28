The Dark Side Of St. Dog

St Dogmael (or Docmael, Dogfael, Dogmeel, Dogwel, Toel) was a 6th-century Welsh monk and preacher who is considered a saint. His feast day is 14 June.



This wooden statue of St Dogmael in the village of St Dogmaels itself was commissioned by Ian Gollop to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of (the late) Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II June 2nd 2002.



It was sculpted by John Clarke.