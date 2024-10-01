Sign up
Photo 3144
Cardigan Characters
A new piece of artwork graffiti has appeared on the gable end wall of a house in my closest town of Cardigan, West Wales.
The mural depicts scenes that Cardigan is well known (well at least by locals) including the three in the snap.
There are the nesting kingfisher and native otter at the Teifi Marshes Wetlands area and Coracle Man + behind is the old stone town bridge across the Afon (river) Teifi itself just below the castle.
Unfortunately I couldn't get the full shot as the wall backs onto a busy (and at the time) full car park which masked the full display.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
5
2
365
FinePix S4500
1st October 2024 11:29am
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful artwork
October 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
October 1st, 2024
