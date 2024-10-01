Cardigan Characters

A new piece of artwork graffiti has appeared on the gable end wall of a house in my closest town of Cardigan, West Wales.



The mural depicts scenes that Cardigan is well known (well at least by locals) including the three in the snap.



There are the nesting kingfisher and native otter at the Teifi Marshes Wetlands area and Coracle Man + behind is the old stone town bridge across the Afon (river) Teifi itself just below the castle.



Unfortunately I couldn't get the full shot as the wall backs onto a busy (and at the time) full car park which masked the full display.