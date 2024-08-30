Previous
Before dinner conversation by ajisaac
Before dinner conversation

A very common scene (unfortunately in my opinion) these days....the 'before dinner conversation'....yep not talking verbally or enjoying one another's company....sharing stories, laughing together, reminiscing etc...

....but having a 'conversation' by text, email, WhatsApp etc. etc. etc.......

It is something I just don't get; why do you go out to have (hopefully) a delicious meal & maybe a few drinks and spend all your time on that hand held device of theirs?....!

Oh and that's the 'before dinner conversation'!

Time with those you love is so precious and over all too soon.

30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Suzanne ace
I agree completely! Well illustrated.
September 3rd, 2024  
