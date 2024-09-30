Previous
Seaweed Spaghetti by ajisaac
Photo 3140

Seaweed Spaghetti

Beach combing for objects like driftwood to re-use, not much around today, but plenty of what I call 'seaweed spaghetti' because that's what the tangle string like seaweed looks like.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
860% complete

