Previous
Photo 3140
Seaweed Spaghetti
Beach combing for objects like driftwood to re-use, not much around today, but plenty of what I call 'seaweed spaghetti' because that's what the tangle string like seaweed looks like.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
sand
,
outside
,
shadow
,
fun
,
beach
,
view
,
outdoors
,
seaweed
,
landscape
,
long
,
patterns
,
leisure
,
sandy
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
beach-combing
