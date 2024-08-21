Previous
Little 'Cromlech' by the sea by ajisaac
Little 'Cromlech' by the sea

Looks like someone is trying to replicate the 'cromlechs' we have in our county of Pembrokeshire (for e.g. Pentre Ifan, King’s Quoit, Carreg Coetan Arthur) on the sandy shores of Poppit, hence my title 'Little Cromlech by the sea'
