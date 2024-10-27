Previous
Blazing with Genesis

A 'blazing' sunrise appeared today; most of the recent ones have been wet or very, very cloudy.

Some awesome cloud works and orangey/red hues breaking through before the sunlight properly awoke.

The mornings scene reminded me of the over of rock band Genesis' album cover 'And Then There Were Three'.

What do you think?
