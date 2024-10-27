Sign up
Previous
Photo 3189
Blazing with Genesis
A 'blazing' sunrise appeared today; most of the recent ones have been wet or very, very cloudy.
Some awesome cloud works and orangey/red hues breaking through before the sunlight properly awoke.
The mornings scene reminded me of the over of rock band Genesis' album cover 'And Then There Were Three'.
What do you think?
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
