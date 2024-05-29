Sign up
Previous
Photo 3067
Alone on the water
A lone kayaker on the calm waters at Freshwater East, Pembrokeshire.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3067
photos
58
followers
82
following
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Views
1
365
FinePix S4500
29th May 2024 11:25am
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
rocks
,
cloud
,
coast
,
fun
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
coastline
,
cliff
,
overcast
,
horizon
,
kayak
,
leisure
,
canoe
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
kayaking
,
canoeing
,
kayaker
