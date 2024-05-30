Sign up
Photo 3088
The Other Side Of The Valley View
Across the other side of the valley view on a grey and overcast day.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3101
photos
57
followers
79
following
849% complete
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
door
,
blackandwhite
,
buildings
,
trees
,
view
,
house
,
windows
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
roof
,
building
,
sketch
,
chapel
,
monochrome
,
overcast
,
facade
Suzanne
ace
Good grey day edit!
August 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
