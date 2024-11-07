Sign up
Previous
Photo 3210
Bobbles
Back to the beach today and photography more bladder wrack bobbles.
'Bladder wrack' (Fucus vesiculosus), is also known by other common names such as black tang, rockweed, sea grapes, bladder fucus, sea oak, cut weed, dyers fucus, red fucus and rock wrack.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
black
,
nature
,
outside
,
beach
,
outdoors
,
seaweed
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
shape
,
olive
,
shapes
,
natural
,
bobble
,
bobbles
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
shaped
,
rounded
,
bladderwrack
