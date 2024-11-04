Sign up
Previous
Photo 3196
Cabin in the woods
A beautiful autumnal day in the wooded upper Cych Valley where I discovered this 'Cabin in the woods'.
Must be extremely peaceful there; just the noise of the wind, the river water and the birdsong of nature....
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
nature
blue
outside
golden
trees
woods
wooden
view
outdoors
windows
landscape
woodland
autumn
wood
roof
building
colour
cabin
autumnal
