Previous
Cabin in the woods by ajisaac
Photo 3196

Cabin in the woods

A beautiful autumnal day in the wooded upper Cych Valley where I discovered this 'Cabin in the woods'.

Must be extremely peaceful there; just the noise of the wind, the river water and the birdsong of nature....
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise