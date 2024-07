Beaming in Blue

Saw this old 'Sunbeam Rapier' in one of the local supermarket car parks; so had to stop and take a snap of it.



This beauty is around 50+ years old.



As I'm not a petrolhead all the information below is copied from the www.



The Sunbeam Rapier was an automobile produced by Rootes Group from 1955 until 1976, in two different generations, the "Series" cars (which underwent several revisions) and the later (1967–76) fastback shape, part of the "Arrow" range.