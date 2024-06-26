Previous
Worn Out! by ajisaac
Worn Out!

I've finally said 'farewell' to my pair of rigger boots as they are worn out!

They have been to many places, walked a few hundred miles (probably a lot more than that!) trodden over all varieties of ground, and kept my feet dry and warm in the winter months.

I hope my new pair of boots, similiar, but different make, will be as trusty.
ajisaac

