Previous
Photo 3068
Worn Out!
I've finally said 'farewell' to my pair of rigger boots as they are worn out!
They have been to many places, walked a few hundred miles (probably a lot more than that!) trodden over all varieties of ground, and kept my feet dry and warm in the winter months.
I hope my new pair of boots, similiar, but different make, will be as trusty.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3068
photos
58
followers
82
following
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
26th June 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
broken
,
outside
,
old
,
leather
,
outdoors
,
square
,
boots
,
concrete
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
split
,
footwear
,
boot
,
worn
,
sole
,
slab
,
worn-out
,
workwear
