Afon Teifi Pastels by ajisaac
Photo 3067

Afon Teifi Pastels

The Afon (river) Teifi just a few minutes walk away, always different in colour during the year.

Here I have added a pastel tone to the shot to make it look like a watercolour.

Hope you like it
20th May 2024 20th May 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
