Photo 3067
Afon Teifi Pastels
The Afon (river) Teifi just a few minutes walk away, always different in colour during the year.
Here I have added a pastel tone to the shot to make it look like a watercolour.
Hope you like it
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
20th May 2024 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
green
,
sky
,
reflection
,
yellow
,
reflections
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
golden
,
trees
,
branches
,
woods
,
colours
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
rural
,
brown
,
pastel
,
riverside
,
pastoral
,
colour
,
god
,
countryside
,
painted
