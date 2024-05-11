Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3055
Across the finish line
In Tenby with the sun a shining; there were a lot more people than I expected (despite the sunny weather) then having walked into the middle of the town I found out why!
That today was the 10 hour Carten 100(miles) charity cycle ride from Cardiff City Hall to Tenby Harbour.
Around 1,800 cyclists take part; this year's ride was the 20th annual event.
Here's one of the riders crossing the finish line.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3055
photos
58
followers
83
following
836% complete
View this month »
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
11th May 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
white
,
motion
,
yellow
,
street
,
fun
,
view
,
bicycle
,
crowd
,
wheel
,
wheels
,
colour
,
finished
,
rider
,
cycling
,
wales
,
charity
,
leisure
,
cycle
,
signage
,
pov
,
fundraiser
,
tenby
,
icm
,
cyclist
,
pembrokeshire
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close