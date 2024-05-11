Across the finish line

In Tenby with the sun a shining; there were a lot more people than I expected (despite the sunny weather) then having walked into the middle of the town I found out why!



That today was the 10 hour Carten 100(miles) charity cycle ride from Cardiff City Hall to Tenby Harbour.



Around 1,800 cyclists take part; this year's ride was the 20th annual event.



Here's one of the riders crossing the finish line.



