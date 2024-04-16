Previous
The Fine Art of the Teabreak by ajisaac
The Fine Art of the Teabreak

I like the little touch I titling one of the books on this mural adorning a local furniture recycling business.


'The Fine Art of the Teabreak' - now that does sound so good.......
ajisaac

