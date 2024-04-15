Previous
Falling by ajisaac
Falling

Plenty of water about here still....we have had the wettest winter in over 100 years...and its still raining; but a plus side is we get wonderful little streams and waterfalls in the hills & valleys around home.
15th April 2024

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
