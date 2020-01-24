Previous
Sea of Trees - Part #5 by ajisaac
Photo 1498

Sea of Trees - Part #5

My final visit to the 'sea of trees' in Erlestoke Woods.

I've found looking up at the tree-scape really relaxing - seeing the 'sea' of sky is very tranquil.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

ajisaac

ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
