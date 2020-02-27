Previous
Vampire Unfriendly Stew by ajisaac
Vampire Unfriendly Stew

Thought this was funny - a 'vampire unfriendly' stew made in 'Transylvania'
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

ajisaac

ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
