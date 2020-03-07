Previous
Space Monkey and the Owl by ajisaac
Photo 1541

Space Monkey and the Owl

One of my favourite Graffiti 'works' on the streets of Frome.

Space Monkey is still at the helm but he has been joined by a companion 'Outer Space Owl'!!!
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

ajisaac

@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England.
Photo Details

