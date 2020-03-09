Sign up
Photo 1544
Don't Upset the Apple Cart
'Don't upset the apple cart' - to cause trouble, especially by spoiling someone's plans.
If you upset this apple cart all the Somerset Cider drinkers will be after you.
Shot at Perry's cider farm.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1552
photos
60
followers
80
following
Tags
b&w
black
white
blackandwhite
outside
grass
wooden
outdoors
cart
wheel
wheels
farm
wagon
monochrome
black-and-white
farmyard
apple-cart
cider-farm
