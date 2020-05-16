Sign up
Photo 1614
Lockdown Life @ the Canal
Taken on my walk at Honey Street in Alton Barnes.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th May 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
pub
green
sky
window
blue
water
canal
cloud
colors
color
trees
clouds
wooden
colours
view
windows
landscape
bench
wood
path
barge
colour
barges
towpath
waterside
canalside
